Cricket

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODI series, Patidar named replacement

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.

Team Sportstar
17 January, 2023 14:19 IST
17 January, 2023 14:19 IST
Shreyas Iyer in action.

Shreyas Iyer in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

The selectors have named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Iyer. In his last three outings, Iyer got out after making 28, 28 and 38, respectively.

India plays the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18.

India updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us