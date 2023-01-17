Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODI series, Patidar named replacement

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

The selectors have named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Iyer. In his last three outings, Iyer got out after making 28, 28 and 38, respectively.

India plays the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18.

India updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.