India vs Australia: Shubman Gill scores first Test century at home

This is Shubman Gill’s first ever century in India and second overall in Tests.

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 14:10 IST
Ahmedabad: India batter Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty.

Ahmedabad: India batter Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty. | Photo Credit: PTI

Opening batter Shubman Gill smashed a sublime century against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The 23-year-old notched up a resilient 194-ball century with a four off Todd Murphy. It is his first-ever century in India and second overall in Tests.

FOLLOW IND v AUS, 4th TEST DAY 3 LIVE

Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first. Australia posted a daunting first-innings score of 480, powered by hundreds from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. They put on a brilliant 208-run stand, the highest this series.

The first wicket stand between Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma came to an end when the latter holed out to Marnus Labuschagne at extra cover. Cheteshwar Pujara came in at three and, in the company of Gill, added 113 for the second wicket before Pujara was trapped leg before off Murphy.

India, with eight wickets in hand, trailed Australia by 292 runs at tea, with Virat Kohli and Gill in the middle.

