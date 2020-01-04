Shubman Gill to be 'counselled' after on-field altercation with umpire

Talented Punjab batsman Shubhman Gill will be spoken to by a member of the Selection Committee following his on-field heated altercation with umpire Mohammad Rafi during the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at Mohali on Friday. Gill had protested at being given out “caught-behind.” a decision which the umpire revoked after consulting his partner Pashchim Pathak.

Talented Punjab batsman Shubhman Gill will be spoken to by a member of the Selection Committee following his on-field heated altercation with umpire Mohammad Rafi during the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at Mohali on Friday. Gill had protested at being given out “caught-behind”, a decision which the umpire revoked after consulting his partner Pashchim Pathak.

Read: Injured again, Prithvi Shaw uncertain for NZ tour

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, always a promoter of maintaining the traditions of the game, remarked on twitter, “This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable - least of all by proposed captain of India `A’ - no matter how talented, no player was ever bigger than the game – example needs setting – let a more balanced person lead India 'A’ before the referee’s intimidated too!,” he wrote.

Bedi recalled how once Bapu Nadkarni stood his ground after being given out. “Bapu got into an argument with the bowler and not the umpire. Our captain (Tiger Pataudi) would have none of it and told Bapu to immediately return to the dressing room. Bapu was told by him never to stand at the wicket after being given out. Such was the respect for the umpires.”

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar had once commented against the umpire (V.N. Kulkarni) during a Bombay-Maharashtra Ranji Trophy match and was sent off for a session. Many years later Manjrekar, acknowledging his poor act, apologised to Kulkarni in his autobiography.

Former international umpire K. Hariharan wanted the Board to back the umpire. “Mistakes will happen. There is nothing wrong in revoking a decision if it is done instantly. Not after the player had protested. But the Board must stand by the umpire and in the process give a strong message to the players that such poor behaviour would not be tolerated,” Hariharan said.