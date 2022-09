Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj picked five for 82 on his County Championship debut for Warwickshire against Somerset at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Mohammed Siraj finishes with figures of 24-6-82-5 as Warwickshire bowl Somerset out for 219. #LVCountyChamppic.twitter.com/jneZp5ZcDj — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 13, 2022

Siraj picked the wickets of Iman-ul-Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey to bowl Somerset out for 219 in 65.4 overs. Meanwhile, Siraj’s compatriot Jayant Yadav picked one for 42.

More to follow...