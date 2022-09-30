Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, RSWS semifinal LIVE: When and where to watch, streaming info, predicted XI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the second semifinal of the Road Safety World Series between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies legends.

Here is all you need to know about the match.

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will take place on September 30, Friday.

Another most awaited clash between two strongest team @Windieslegends & @LegendsSri!



It's Semi Finals 2, who do you think will play against @India__Legends in the finals of The Road Safety World Series 2022 😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries#rsws#SLLvsWIL#cricket#yehjunghailegendarypic.twitter.com/cXoWXah7En — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Will there be live streaming available for Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

West Indies Legends Predicted XI: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo