Cricket Cricket Smriti Mandhana scores maiden WBBL century off 57 balls Mandhana, who plays for Sydney Thunder, reached the milestone during the chase of 176 against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park in Mackay. Team Sportstar 17 November, 2021 16:37 IST FILE PHOTO: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden century in the Women's Big Bash League in 57 balls on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 17 November, 2021 16:37 IST Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden century in the Women's Big Bash League off 57 balls on Wednesday.Mandhana, who plays for Sydney Thunder, reached the milestone during the chase of 176 against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park in Mackay.However, the southpaw, who stayed unbeaten on 114, couldn't take her team over the line as Renegades won the match by four runs.Thunder required 13 runs to win in the final over but Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier hit 81* off 55 in the first innings, didn't allow Mandhana and Tahila Wilson to hit a single boundary.With this defeat, Thunder is out of the play-offs race. Read more stories on Cricket.