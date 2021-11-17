Smriti Mandhana scores maiden WBBL century off 57 balls

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden century in the Women's Big Bash League off 57 balls on Wednesday.

Mandhana, who plays for Sydney Thunder, reached the milestone during the chase of 176 against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park in Mackay.

However, the southpaw, who stayed unbeaten on 114, couldn't take her team over the line as Renegades won the match by four runs.

Thunder required 13 runs to win in the final over but Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier hit 81* off 55 in the first innings, didn't allow Mandhana and Tahila Wilson to hit a single boundary.

With this defeat, Thunder is out of the play-offs race.