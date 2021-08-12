Smriti Mandhana withdraws from The Hundred

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana has withdrawn from remaining games at The Hundred to spend time with family ahead of the tour of Australia.

The left-handed batter will miss Southern Brave's next two games, including the final.

Mandhana scored an attacking 52-ball 78 against the Welsh Fire on Wednesday. She was adjudged Player of the Match for the match-winning knock.

Overall, she could register only two fifties, but Brave won six out of their seven games in the tournament to qualify for the final.