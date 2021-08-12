Cricket Cricket Smriti Mandhana withdraws from The Hundred Southern Brave batter Smriti Mandhana will miss the next two games, including the final. Team Sportstar 12 August, 2021 17:07 IST Smriti Mandhana has withdrawn from remaining games at The Hundred to spend time with family ahead of the tour of Australia. - Reuters Team Sportstar 12 August, 2021 17:07 IST India cricketer Smriti Mandhana has withdrawn from remaining games at The Hundred to spend time with family ahead of the tour of Australia.The left-handed batter will miss Southern Brave's next two games, including the final.READ| India Women tour of Australia: Players arrive in Bengaluru, training camp to begin after six-day quarantine' Mandhana scored an attacking 52-ball 78 against the Welsh Fire on Wednesday. She was adjudged Player of the Match for the match-winning knock.LIVE IND vs ENG: India vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: IND nears 50 as Rohit, Rahul build partnership Overall, she could register only two fifties, but Brave won six out of their seven games in the tournament to qualify for the final. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :