Sophia Dunkley first black woman to play Test cricket for England

Sophia Dunkley on Wednesday became the first black woman to play Test cricket for England when she was picked in the playing XI for the one-off Test against India in Bristol.

The all-rounder made her England debut at the 2018 Women's World T20 in the West Indies.

Earlier this month, Dunkley, the South East Stars player, was added to England Women's central contracts list for the year 2021-22. She was previously on an England rookie contract.