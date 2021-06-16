Shafali Verma, 17, makes Test debut against England Women in Bristol

Shafali Verma will make her Test debut in the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol.

Verma, 17, is currently the No. 1-ranked T20I batter. She had scores of 23, 47, and 60 in the T20Is against South Africa in March. Verma is the youngest Indian woman to play T20I cricket and the youngest Indian to make an international half-century. She made her India debut in September 2019.

India Women vs England Women Test Day 1 Live Score: Shafali Verma set for Test debut, toss at 3:00 PM

She was recently promoted from Category C to Category B in the India Women central contracts announced by the BCCI.