India Women vs England Women Test Day 1 Live Score: Mithali Raj's IND returns to Test cricket action; toss at 3:00 pm IST

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women from Bristol County Ground.

- PREVIEW -

A favourable record in England and "positive mindset" despite inadequate preparation time will spur the Indian women's cricket team when it takes on the seasoned hosts in its first Test engagement in nearly seven years here from Wednesday.

After multiple quarantines in India and UK, the Mithali Raj-led squad got little over a week to prepare for its first red ball game since November 2014.

Mithali was among the seven current players, who were a part of that victorious eleven against South Africa in Mysuru.

While experienced players like the skipper, her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami have not played red ball cricket at all in recent times, it will be an even tougher test for the younger lot who don't get to play first-class matches in domestic cricket.



WATCH: The one-off Test between England and India will be played on a used pitch. England captain Heather Knight said the situation was "unfortunate".

MILESTONE ALERT

A. Heather Knight plays her 100th game as captain when she takes on India at Bristol

B. India has won its last three Tests (two vs England, one vs South Africa). If it wins in Bristol, it will level with Australia for most consecutive Test wins in women's cricket (four).

India PREDICTED PLAYING XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar England PREDICTED PLAYING XI: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Emily Arlott

SQUADS:



India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Where are the teams playing?

The one-off Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground. Bristol has not seen a men's or women's Test match yet.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details

The one-off Test match between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming.