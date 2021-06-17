India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Day 2 Live Streaming Score: ENG - 269/6: Rana targets fifer; Bristol weather,pitch updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women from Bristol County Ground. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan taking you through today's proceedings.

SCORE: England 1st innings - 269/6 (Stumps day 1)

Weather update: Bristol (current: 16 degrees, mostly cloudy)

100 - via Accuweather

A moment they will remember for a long time!



: When @TheShafaliVerma, @Deepti_Sharma06, @IamTaniyaBhatia, Sneh Rana & Pooja Vastrakar received their respective #TeamIndia Test caps from skipper @M_Raj03. pic.twitter.com/hNaWpZIet4 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 17, 2021

What to look forward to on day 2:

1. A potential fifer for Sneh Rana - Sneh Rana, coming back into the Indian side after five years, had a dream Test debut. Three wickets - those of Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss and Amy Jones - on day 1 helped India get back in the game towards the end of play after a largely comfortable day for the host. With the tail to follow, Sneh will want to convert this into a five-wicket haul

2. A Sophia Dunkley special?: No pressure on the 22-year-old, but England's hopes of getting past 300 will rest largely on debutant Dunkley. She also made history by becoming the first black woman to represent her country in Tests. She will hope to bring her rich vein of form from the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy into this game to allow her side a competitive first innings total.

You can read more about Sophia here: Sophia Dunkley first black woman to play Test cricket for England

3. To make Shafali open or not to make, that is the question: Shafali Verma has high expectations coming her way on a regular day. Her Test match debut is no different. While teammates, pundits and fans have all spoken about shielding her and the other first-timers from pressure, it will be interesting to see if she comes out to bat in her usual opening position or is given some time by maybe coming in at no.3. What India's opening combination will be is one factor to watch out for. Smriti Mandhana - Punam Raut may be a possible alternative.



You can check out the details highlights of day 1 here: India Women vs England Women Test Day 1 Highlights: Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma leave ENG 269/6; Knight falls for 95



Day 1 catch-up: Good afternoon everyone! Thanks for joining us in our live coverage of day 2 of the Bristol Test. First a brief recap of day 1. England is nearing the 300-mark. It was 269 for 6 at stumps on day one. Tammy Beaumont's 66 and Heather Knight's 95, five short of a century in her 100th game as captain, were crucial to England comfortably getting through the day until tea. But the host will not be happy about the mini collapse towards the end of the play yesterday. It lost 4 wickets for just 21 runs.

230/3 (Sciver) -- 236/4 (Jones) -- 244/5 (Knight) -- 251/6 (Elwiss)

England day 1 - session by session England won the toss, chose to bat Lunch: 86/1 Tea: 162/2 (55 overs) Stumps: 269/6 (92 overs)



All credit to the Indian spinners - Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana (on debut). The latter will go into day 2 hoping to convert her three-wicket haul into a fifer. India did look a little rusty early on, still coming to terms with the patience game that is Test cricket. Sophia Dunkley, making her England debut, and Katherine Brunt will resume for England today and will hope to get their team past 300.

All eyes will also be on the Bristol wicket which has drawn criticism for being reused after a Gloucesterchire men's T20 game last week. England batters already briefed the press on the dead wicket this pitch proved to be on day 1. It will be interesting to see how it behaves on day 2.

SQUADS:



India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.



Former India cricketers Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sudha Shah on their experiences in Test cricket and why this one-off Test is a positive note in Indian women's cricket history





Where are the teams playing?

The one-off Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground. Bristol has not seen a men's or women's Test match yet.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details

The one-off Test match between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming.