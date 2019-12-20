Sourav Ganguly: Cricket Advisory Committee to be formed in the next two days

A Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed in the next couple of days to appoint the new selection panel on a three-year tenure, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has announced. The CAC’s services will be needed only for this purpose as the previous panel, led by former captain Kapil Dev, had already appointed the senior team’s head coach.

“The CAC will be appointed in a couple of days. It will only be for one meeting to appoint the selectors as the head coach has already been picked,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event organised by fantasy sports site My11Circle, of which he is brand ambassador.

The tenure of M. S. K. Prasad, the head of the current selection panel, has ended along with another member - Gagan Khoda. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi still have one year left in their tenure but there they are unlikely to be retained.

Conflict of interest

The CAC’s appointment has become a hot potato because of the conflict-of-interest issue. Sachin Tendulkar, V. V. S. Laxman, and even Kapil have been accused of conflict of interest in the past, prompting them to resign after being summoned by D. K. Jain, the BCCI Ethics Officer.

After taking charge as the BCCI president in October, Ganguly admitted accomplished cricketers were reluctant to take up positions in the CAC due to apprehension regarding potential conflict-of-interest charges.

Demand and supply

Ganguly also commented on the IPL auction that concluded on Thursday. Pat Cummins was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.50 crore, but Ganguly didn’t think the price was too high. “It has a lot to do with the demand. Especially these small auctions bringing players in go after go. Ben Stokes became a part of this small auction and that’s why his value went through the roof (₹14.50 crore),” he said.

“[Knight Riders] on this hard, green pitch at Eden [Gardens] where there’s pace and bounce for the fast bowlers [needed Cummins]. I think there was a competition between Delhi Capitals and [Knight Riders] till the last, and Delhi Capitals gave up after a certain point. So, I think it’s about supply and demand all the time,” he observed.

Ganguly the captain

Ganguly also picked his Fantasy XI side in which Indian skipper Virat Kohli found a spot and Rohit Sharma and David Warner were openers. Rishabh Pant was Ganguly’s preferred wicketkeeper.

Ganguly, however, kept the captain’s position for himself. “I would like to captain and coach the team and if required I would not mind batting,” he quipped.