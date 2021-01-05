Sourav Ganguly to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Former India captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The decision was taken after noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty attended to Ganguly in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"The opinion among the doctors was that Sourav had an angioplasty, he should go home and get back to work. He can get back to work from home as soon as he reaches home," Dr Shetty, one of India's top cardiac surgeons, said.

"In the future, he may require an angioplasty, which is like a routine thing done in most hospitals in the country. It is nothing complicated or life-threatening. This can be done at his discretion and whenever he is comfortable," Dr Shetty said.

The 48-year-old underwent angioplasty in a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

"This incident has shaken the world. People think how can a 48-year-old man like Sourav who is athletic, fit, does not smoke or drink, suffer a heart attack? This is the true reality of India. The kind of lifestyle we lead, irrespective of how athletic you are, you can still get a heart attack if you don't undergo preventive check-ups at regular intervals. If Sourav had a simple test like scans, this incident of heart attack would have been predicted 15-20 years ahead. This is what every Indian should understand," the senior doctor said.

He also said that after this procedure, Ganguly can "even participate in a marathon".

"He can even fly a plane. Forget about angioplasty, even if you undergo a bypass, you are legally allowed a licence to fly a civilian plane. You are that fit after the surgery. After angioplasty, they are fit to do anything they want. Sourav can chase his aspirations without this being any setback. He can get back to cricket if he wants or can do regular exercises," Dr Shetty said.