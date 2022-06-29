Bavuma ruled out of England tour; Miller to lead in T20Is

South Africa will be without middle order batter Temba Bavuma for its three Test tour of England starting in August after he was ruled out with an elbow injury, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Bavuma, who is also the limited-overs captain of the side, will miss the Twenty20 and One-Day International series as well, having been its most consistent performer in the longer format over the last year.

The selectors have opted for only two spinners in the squad in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who has vast experience of county cricket with Essex.

South Africa has won seven of its last nine Tests over the previous 12 months, including a 2-1 home win over India and a 1-1 draw in New Zealand.

The story of Dhoni being made India captain for 2007 World T20

The tourist also named its squads for the limited-overs series that will include three games in each format. There are also two T20 matches against Ireland that will be played in Bristol.

Maharaj and David Miller will lead the ODI and T20I teams, respectively, while there is a first call-up in the shorter format for seamer Gerald Coetzee, 21. Batter Rilee Rossouw, 32, is in the T20I squad for the first time since 2016.

The Test series will be played at Lord’s (August 17-21), Old Trafford (August 25-29) and The Oval (September 8-12) and will be preceded by the limited-overs games that start with the first ODI on July 19.