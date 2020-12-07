Cricket Cricket England tour of South Africa cancelled due to COVID-19 One South Africa player and two hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19 from within the bio-secure hotel. Team Sportstar Cape Town 07 December, 2020 18:41 IST One South Africa player and two hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19 from within the bio-secure hotel. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Cape Town 07 December, 2020 18:41 IST England’s ODI series against South Africa has been called off.The white-ball leg started with the three T20Is as scheduled but the ODI series couldn’t start last week as per plan. There were three delays inside four days due to COVID-19 positive cases in both squads and within the bio-secure hotel in Cape Town.READ| England all-rounder Tom Curran withdraws from BBL On December 7, the second ODI was supposed to start at 10 am but the teams had not reached the ground by 9 am.READ| Two on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID-19, first SA vs ENG ODI abandoned Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board informed about the delayed start but the decision to abandon the tour was conveyed just less than half-an-hour before the first ball.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos