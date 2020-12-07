England tour of South Africa cancelled due to COVID-19

England’s ODI series against South Africa has been called off.

The white-ball leg started with the three T20Is as scheduled but the ODI series couldn’t start last week as per plan. There were three delays inside four days due to COVID-19 positive cases in both squads and within the bio-secure hotel in Cape Town.

On December 7, the second ODI was supposed to start at 10 am but the teams had not reached the ground by 9 am.

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board informed about the delayed start but the decision to abandon the tour was conveyed just less than half-an-hour before the first ball.

