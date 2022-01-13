SA vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Ashwin, Rahul slam broadcaster SuperSport

It was an explosive day at the Newlands where the Indians expressed anger at the South African broadcaster SuperSport. The camera work was under focus and the employment of technology.

The Indians were convinced Dean Elgar was trapped leg-before by off-spinner R. Ashwin with about 40 minutes of play left for the day. It was the 21st over and the Proteas were 60 for one.

Ashwin, bowling round the wicket, got the ball to strike the left-handed Elgar on the pads. Umpires Marais Erasmus gave it out. Elgar reviewed. When the ball tracker showed the sphere going over the stumps, the Indians blew up.

Captain Virat Kohli kicked the air in disgust. Then, he sauntered towards the stumps and made sure that his voice was caught by the mic. He said, “Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.”

READ| India vs South Africa: Pant hundred sets up intriguing day four at Cape Town

Vice-captain K.L. Rahul said, "It's the whole country against 11 guys."

Ashwin made a frontal attack on SuperSport when he said, "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport."

Umpire Erasmus seemed surprised at Elgar’s reprieve and was heard saying, “That’s impossible.”

Elgar was finally dismissed by DRS when he faintly nicked Jasprit Bumrah to be caught well down the leg-side by a diving Rishabh Pant. Kohli was heard saying, “Wonder how they are going to show that.”

Jasprit Bumrah appeals as Dean Elgar looks on during the third day's play between India and South Africa at Cape Town. - GETTY IMAGES

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said after the day’s play, "We saw it, you saw it. I'll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it. There's nothing I can comment on it now. We've seen it all, just want to move on with the game now."

On comments by the Indian players against the broadcaster, he said, "Every individual out here is trying his best. Sometimes in a moment like this, people do say certain things. It's a game. I think it's fair we just move on. Everyone is trying their best. Emotions do come into play sometimes."

South African paceman Lungi Ngidi, who impressed on day three, said, "Reactions like that show a bit of frustration, and sometimes teams capitalise on that. You never want to show so much emotion, but we could see emotions were high. That tells us they are feeling a little bit of pressure because of the partnership that was developing.”

Ngidi felt the game was in the balance. “The first hour is very important,” he said.

With tempers running high, more fireworks could be in store.