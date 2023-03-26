List of highest T20I team PowerPlay scores: South Africa broke the West Indies’ record for most runs scored in the PowerPlay in a T20 international on Sunday at the SuperSports Park in Centurion.

South Africa broke the West Indies’ record for most runs scored in the PowerPlay in a T20 international on Sunday at the SuperSports Park in Centurion.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks smacked 102 runs in the first six overs, making South Africa the first team to get past the 100-run mark inside the powerplay.

West Indies held the previous record of most runs in T20I PowerPlay (98 runs) against Sri Lanka in 2021.

LIST OF HIGHEST T20I POWERPLAY SCORES