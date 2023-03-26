Cricket

List of highest T20I team PowerPlay scores: SA breaks record with first 100-plus total

List of highest T20I team PowerPlay scores: South Africa broke the West Indies’ record for most runs scored in the PowerPlay in a T20 international on Sunday at the SuperSports Park in Centurion.

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 19:59 IST
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks with Quinton de Kock.

South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks with Quinton de Kock. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks smacked 102 runs in the first six overs, making South Africa the first team to get past the 100-run mark inside the powerplay.

West Indies held the previous record of most runs in T20I PowerPlay (98 runs) against Sri Lanka in 2021.

LIST OF HIGHEST T20I POWERPLAY SCORES

TeamOpponentRuns scored in PowerPlay Year
South AfricaWest Indies1022023
West Indies Sri Lanka 982021
West Indies Ireland932020
Bangladesh West Indies 912018
New ZealandAustralia912018
Ireland Netherlands912014

