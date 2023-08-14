MagazineBuy Print

South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up

The Proteas will host Australia for three T20Is beginning August 30, followed by a five-match ODI series that will culminate on September 17.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 18:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dewald Brevis earned his maiden national team call-up on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
South Africa batting sensation Dewald Brevis earned his maiden call-up to the national side as it announced the squads for its upcoming home ODI and T20I series against Australia on Monday.

Brevis came into the spotlight during the 2022 Under-19 World Cup where he topped the batting charts with 506 runs and was adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament.’ The dashing batter has since been part of T20 leagues around the globe, notably with Mumbai Indians in the IPL besides MI Cape Town and MI New York.

Donovan Fereira and pacer Gerald Coetzee have also been called up to the T20I squad while senior players Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Heinrich Klaasen have been rested with the ODI World Cup preparations in mind.

South Africa squad for T20Is vs Australia: Aiden Markram (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

South Africa squad for ODIs vs Australia: Temba Bavuma (C), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada.

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
