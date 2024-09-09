South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE

South Africa has handed Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane and Jason Smith their first call-ups to the One Day International squad for series against Afghanistan and Ireland in the United Arab Emirates starting next week.

All-rounder Simelane has also received a first call-up to the Twenty20 squad for two games against the Irish, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

South Africa will play Afghanistan in three ODIs in Sharjah, starting on September 18, then two T20s against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, followed by three ODIs against the Irish at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Spin bowler Peter and all-rounder Smith have both previously been capped in the T20 team.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months,” said South Africa’s limited-overs teams coach Rob Walter.

“This has been a deliberate move, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.”

Seamer Lungi Ngidi has recovered from a right calf injury and was named in all three squads.

South Africa, runner-up at the T20 World Cup in June, is fresh from a 3-0 T20 series defeat in West Indies last month.

Its last ODIs were in December last year when India won a three-match series 2-1 in South Africa.