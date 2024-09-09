MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE

South Africa will play Afghanistan in three ODIs in Sharjah, starting on September 18, then two T20s against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, followed by three ODIs against the Irish at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:53 IST , JOHANNESBURG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Andile Simelane of South Africa in action.
FILE PHOTO: Andile Simelane of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andile Simelane of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa has handed Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane and Jason Smith their first call-ups to the One Day International squad for series against Afghanistan and Ireland in the United Arab Emirates starting next week.

All-rounder Simelane has also received a first call-up to the Twenty20 squad for two games against the Irish, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

South Africa will play Afghanistan in three ODIs in Sharjah, starting on September 18, then two T20s against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, followed by three ODIs against the Irish at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Spin bowler Peter and all-rounder Smith have both previously been capped in the T20 team.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months,” said South Africa’s limited-overs teams coach Rob Walter.

“This has been a deliberate move, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.”

Seamer Lungi Ngidi has recovered from a right calf injury and was named in all three squads.

South Africa, runner-up at the T20 World Cup in June, is fresh from a 3-0 T20 series defeat in West Indies last month.

Its last ODIs were in December last year when India won a three-match series 2-1 in South Africa.

SOUTH AFRICA FULL SQUADS
ODI squad against Afghanistan
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
T20 squad against Ireland
Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
ODI squad against Ireland
Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Related Topics

South Africa /

Afghanistan /

Ireland /

Cricket South Africa /

Lungi Ngidi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024: Top heart-warming moments at the Paris Para Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs NZ Test: Opening day called off due to wet outfield amid poor planning and organisation in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs NZ Test: Opening day called off due to wet outfield amid poor planning and organisation in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs SL 3rd Test: Jamie Smith heroics for England remind Collingwood of Gilchrist
    AFP
  4. ENG vs SL, Day 3: Sri Lanka seizes control over England, on course to win third test
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy: Abysmal over-rates a worrying sign
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa squads for Afghanistan, Ireland series: Full list of players to feature in ODI and T20I matches in UAE
    Reuters
  3. Harry Kane to earn 100th cap: Which England players have the most appearances for Three Lions?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024: Top heart-warming moments at the Paris Para Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs NZ Test: Opening day called off due to wet outfield amid poor planning and organisation in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment