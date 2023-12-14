SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 3rd T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match

India will look to draw level in the T20I series as it takes on South Africa in the third match in Johannesburg on Thursday.
South Africa got the better of India by five wickets in the second T20 after the first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains.
Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:
India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi.
IND vs SA squads
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
