SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 3rd T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match

SA vs IND Prediction, 3rd T20I: Get all the Dream Eleven fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the third T20I match between India and South Africa.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 08:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rinku Singh of India during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and India.
Rinku Singh of India during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES
infoIcon

India will look to draw level in the T20I series as it takes on South Africa in the third match in Johannesburg on Thursday.

South Africa got the better of India by five wickets in the second T20 after the first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc)
Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashavi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee
Team composition: IND 7-4 SA | Credits left:811

IND vs SA squads

South Africa  Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

