SA vs IND, 3rd T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the third T20 international between South Africa and India

SA vs IND: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the second T20I between South Africa and India on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 07:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja with Suryakumar Yadav.
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja with Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: AP

India faces South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series set to be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the third T20I between South Africa and India on Thursday:

When and where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I between South Africa and India will take place on December 14 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time does the third T20I between India and South Africa begin?

The third T20I between South Africa and India in Johannesburg will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

SQUADS
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

