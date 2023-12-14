SA vs IND, 3rd T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the third T20 international between South Africa and India

India faces South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series set to be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the third T20I between South Africa and India on Thursday:

The third T20I between South Africa and India will take place on December 14 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The third T20I between South Africa and India in Johannesburg will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.