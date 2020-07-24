Cricket Cricket Three COVID-19 cases as South Africa women prepare for England tour Three members of the South Africa women's cricket team tested positive for the COVID-19 ahead of assembling for a training camp ahead of their tour of England. Reuters CAPE TOWN 24 July, 2020 21:52 IST South Africa women cricketers will attend a week-long camp in a bio-secure environment at the Powerade High Performance Centre. (File Photo) - AP Reuters CAPE TOWN 24 July, 2020 21:52 IST Three members of the South African women's cricket team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of assembling for a training camp to prepare of a proposed tour of England.Cricket South Africa on Friday said a total of 34 tests were conducted on the players and support staff with the infected trio, who were not named, being removed from the preparations, which start in Pretoria on Sunday.They will have to self-isolate for 10 days.READ: South Africa announces 24-member women's squad for England tourSouth Africa plan two separate training camps over the next month in anticipation of getting government permission to travel to England for a series of limited-overs internationals in September.South Africas strict COVID-19 lockdown has been loosened to allow sports teams to begin practising but there have been no matches apart from an exhibition game last weekend.Some 24 players were called up for the camps, which is the first time they have assembled since reaching the T20 Womens World Cup semi-finals in Australia in March.The proposed tour to England is part of preparations for the Womens World Cup in New Zealand next year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos