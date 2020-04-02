South Africa's Lizelle Lee puts wedding on hold due to COVID-19

South Africa women's team cricketer Lizelle Lee should be finalising her wedding plans with fiancé Tanja Cronje. Instead, she finds herself at her parents’ home in Ermelo, busy solving a puzzle.

With weddings worldwide on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple, who have been together for almost four and a half years, were expected to tie the knot on 10 April. That day will now be marked as number 15 of the 21-day lockdown, a release by Cricket South Africa stated.

The original schedule would have had Lee finishing the home series against Australia, which consisted of three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is. A tour which the right-hander was particularly relishing given the confidence within the national side. ,"The team is in a great space at the moment,” Lee said.

“We don’t fear any opposition. We want to play the best in the world, and we want to beat them and ultimately show that we are a team to be reckoned with.”

South Africa had a memorable outing in the women's T20 World Cup last month, before losing to Australia in the semifinal.

"It’s a game like that, that makes you a good team," Lee said.

She feels next year’s World Cup is going to be very interesting. "We’re playing better cricket than in 2017, where we reached the semi-finals.”

"We didn’t go there to win the World Cup, we just wanted to do the best we could. That focus has shifted from just wanting to play to actually knowing we can go on to win a World Cup.”

For now, though, Lee, who turned 28 on Thursday, is busy baking at home.