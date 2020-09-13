Cricket Cricket Sreesanth, KCA look ahead with seven-year-ban coming to end The 37-year-old has already made it clear that he intends to resume at least his domestic career at the end of the ban and his home state Kerala has promised to consider him if he manages to prove his fitness. P. K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 13 September, 2020 21:45 IST Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal six years ago. - PTI P. K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 13 September, 2020 21:45 IST On September 10, S. Sreesanth expressed his hopes about a comeback to cricket through his Twitter handle. It was on September 13, 2013, that he was banned for life by the BCCI in the wake of the IPL spot-fixing scandal.The ban was reduced to seven years by the BCCI ombudsman last year. If September 13, 2020, is taken as the day that marks the end of the seven-year-ban, Sreesanth, who was part of two World Cup-winning Indian teams, has reasons to celebrate.But the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has not received any communication about the end of the ban from the BCCI thus far.READ | I am free, says Sreesanth as spot-fixing ban ends “We hope the communication would come soon and that Sreesanth could play for Kerala this season, though there is no clarity yet on domestic competitions as of now,” a source in the KCA said.“We have had discussions with Sreesanth about his training and fitness and we found he is very keen to play.”With pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier moving to Tamil Nadu, chances are indeed high for Sreesanth, who has 87 wickets from 27 Tests, to play for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos