Sony Pictures bags Sri Lanka Cricket media rights

Sri Lanka Cricket's global media rights has been awarded to Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) for a period of three years starting on July 1, 2020.

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of live cricket comprising 10 Test matches, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is sanctioned by the ICC.

The deal also includes rights to broadcast India's tour of Sri Lanka where the sides will play six T20Is and three ODIs, with one of the series scheduled for July 2021 that will feature 3 T20Is, while the date for the other series is yet to be announced.

Shammi Silva, president of Sri Lanka Cricket, said: “Sri Lanka Cricket is delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India and continue the longstanding relationship, which has given immense benefits to both parties. Sri Lanka Cricket is truly excited and looking forward to continue working with Sony Pictures Networks India on the future tour program.”

Commenting on the development, SPN's Rajesh Kaul said: “We are excited about continuing our partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The acquisition of the exclusive global TV and digital rights of Sri Lanka Cricket strengthens our cricket portfolio.”

With the acquisition of Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN now holds broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia and Cricket Ireland.