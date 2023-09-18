Sri Lanka Cricket presents Rs 50 lakhs to Percy for his health & wellbeing

Sri Lanka Cricket presented Rs 50 lakhs to Percy Abeysekera, Sri Lanka’s legendary cheerleader on the cricket field on Monday.

This donation was made to Abeysekera to support his wellbeing and maintenance of good health.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, headed by Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his wellbeing,” said Mohan de Silva, Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The donation was handed over to Abeysekera by the De Silva when he visited Percy’s house on behalf of Sri Lankan board to inquire about his health and wellbeing.