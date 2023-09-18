MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka Cricket presents Rs 50 lakhs to Percy for his health & wellbeing

This donation was made to Abeysekera to support his wellbeing and maintenance of good health.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 17:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
SLC secretary Mohan de Silva handing over the cheque to Mr. Percy Abeysekera at his residence.
SLC secretary Mohan de Silva handing over the cheque to Mr. Percy Abeysekera at his residence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

SLC secretary Mohan de Silva handing over the cheque to Mr. Percy Abeysekera at his residence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Lanka Cricket presented Rs 50 lakhs to Percy Abeysekera, Sri Lanka’s legendary cheerleader on the cricket field on Monday.

This donation was made to Abeysekera to support his wellbeing and maintenance of good health.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, headed by Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Percy’s contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his wellbeing,” said Mohan de Silva, Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The donation was handed over to Abeysekera by the De Silva when he visited Percy’s house on behalf of Sri Lankan board to inquire about his health and wellbeing.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka Cricket presents Rs 50 lakhs to Percy for his health & wellbeing
    Team Sportstar
  2. India ready to win ODI World Cup 2023, says Kapil Dev
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 non-Indian athletes to watch out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gilchrist: India should tap in Tendulkar, Dhoni to spend time with squad before home ODI World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka Cricket presents Rs 50 lakhs to Percy for his health & wellbeing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gilchrist: India should tap in Tendulkar, Dhoni to spend time with squad before home ODI World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia’s injury woes mount
    Reuters
  4. India ready to win ODI World Cup 2023, says Kapil Dev
    PTI
  5. A kick to the rear end is good ahead of WC: Lanka coach Silverwood after Asia Cup loss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka Cricket presents Rs 50 lakhs to Percy for his health & wellbeing
    Team Sportstar
  2. India ready to win ODI World Cup 2023, says Kapil Dev
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 non-Indian athletes to watch out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gilchrist: India should tap in Tendulkar, Dhoni to spend time with squad before home ODI World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment