MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

A kick to the rear end is good ahead of WC: Lanka coach Silverwood after Asia Cup loss

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 after India pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed six for 21, and the visitors romped to a 10-wicket win here on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 22:21 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Sri Lanka’s coach Chris Silverwood (L) and team captain Dasun Shanaka wait for the presentation ceremony to start at the end of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, 2023.
Sri Lanka’s coach Chris Silverwood (L) and team captain Dasun Shanaka wait for the presentation ceremony to start at the end of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s coach Chris Silverwood (L) and team captain Dasun Shanaka wait for the presentation ceremony to start at the end of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood was disappointed by his team’s disappointing outing in the Asia Cup final but said it was a timely wake-up call for his side ahead of the ODI World Cup next month.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 after India pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed six for 21, and the visitors romped to a 10-wicket win here on Sunday.

“We played very good cricket to get to the final. I think we have to regroup and put some confidence into the players.

“You know sometimes a bit of a kick to the rear end is not the worst thing before going into a big tournament,” said Silverwood during the post-match press meet.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka

Silverwood said the Lankan team needed to ask tough questions and try to move on from this defeat.

“It was a super bowling performance by India. We did not help ourselves either and were disappointed with the way we finished. We have a big World Cup tournament coming, and we need to ask a few questions in the dressing room and move forward from this,” he said.

The Englishman underlined the importance of finding consistency, especially as a batting unit.

“We are going to compete against teams like India, Pakistan and Australia (in WC), and we have to be consistently at our best.

“So, we need to find consistency in the batting. We bat all the way down to No. 7, and we have the experience. So, it is a bit of concern (lack of consistency), and we will talk about it,” he added.

Silverwood agreed that the injuries to some key players like Wanindu Hasaranga did not help Lanka, but cannot use it as an excuse for a defeat of this nature.

ALSO READ: I did not chase wickets, says Siraj after record 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

“We have had some injuries in the bowling department, but that cannot be used as an excuse in the batting department.

“The schedule around international cricket is tough at the moment, we have to live with it,” he said.

However, Silverwood found some light in the emergence of young players like pacer Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

“Pathirana and Wellalage have really emerged on the international stage, and (Kusal) Mendis has come back to form.

“There are some good individual and team performances, but consistency is the key, and then we can think of beating teams like India,” he said.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Chris Silverwood /

Sri Lanka /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. A kick to the rear end is good ahead of WC: Lanka coach Silverwood after Asia Cup loss
    PTI
  2. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jinson Johnson looks to exorcise ghosts of the past at Asian Games 2023
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. World Wrestling Championships: India’s Sachin Mor remains in hunt for bronze medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ashwin in line to replace injured Axar Patel for Australia series: Rohit Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. A kick to the rear end is good ahead of WC: Lanka coach Silverwood after Asia Cup loss
    PTI
  2. Ashwin in line to replace injured Axar Patel for Australia series: Rohit Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Siraj had to be stopped to prevent him from over-exertion: Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. SA vs AUS, 5th ODI: Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series
    Reuters
  5. England announces World Cup 2023 squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. A kick to the rear end is good ahead of WC: Lanka coach Silverwood after Asia Cup loss
    PTI
  2. Lucknow Super Giants appoints MSK Prasad as ‘Director - Talent Search and Academies’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jinson Johnson looks to exorcise ghosts of the past at Asian Games 2023
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. World Wrestling Championships: India’s Sachin Mor remains in hunt for bronze medal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ashwin in line to replace injured Axar Patel for Australia series: Rohit Sharma
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment