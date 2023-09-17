  • India extended its record of most Asia Cup ODI titles with its eighth win.
  • Mohammed Siraj equalled the fastest ODI five-wicket haul with a 16-ball five-for-record shared with Chaminda Vaas (v BAN, 2003).
  • Siraj became the second-fastest bowler to record 50 ODI wickets (1002 balls), behind Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis.
  • Siraj became the 11th Indian bowler to bag an ODI six-wicket haul.
  • Siraj’s 6 for 21 is the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian man and 31st overall in ODI cricket
  • Siraj became the first Indian bowler, fourth overall, to bag four wickets in an over in ODIs.
  • Sri Lanka recorded the lowest-ever total in Asia Cup ODIs after being bundled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.
  • Sri Lanka’s 50 is also its second-lowest total ever and the 10th-lowest total in ODI cricket.
  • India recorded its biggest win chasing (balls remaining) in ODI cricket, winning the match with 263 balls to spare.
  • India’s run chase in 6.1 overs was the fifth-fastest in One-Day Internationals.
  • India extended the record for most wins by a team against a single opposition in ODIs with its 98th win over Sri Lanka.
  • Rohit Sharma became the third Indian captain to win two ODI Asia Cup titles, level with MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin.
  • Sri Lanka faced the second-lowest number of overs in an ODI when batting first and getting all out (15.2 overs).