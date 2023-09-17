India recorded a thumping 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Led by Mohammed Siraj’s manic bowling performance, India stunned Sri Lanka despite losing the toss, creating multiple records on the way.
Here is a look at all the major records broken in the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka.
- India extended its record of most Asia Cup ODI titles with its eighth win.
- Mohammed Siraj equalled the fastest ODI five-wicket haul with a 16-ball five-for-record shared with Chaminda Vaas (v BAN, 2003).
- Siraj became the second-fastest bowler to record 50 ODI wickets (1002 balls), behind Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis.
- Siraj became the 11th Indian bowler to bag an ODI six-wicket haul.
- Siraj’s 6 for 21 is the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian man and 31st overall in ODI cricket
- Siraj became the first Indian bowler, fourth overall, to bag four wickets in an over in ODIs.
- Sri Lanka recorded the lowest-ever total in Asia Cup ODIs after being bundled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.
- Sri Lanka’s 50 is also its second-lowest total ever and the 10th-lowest total in ODI cricket.
- India recorded its biggest win chasing (balls remaining) in ODI cricket, winning the match with 263 balls to spare.
- India’s run chase in 6.1 overs was the fifth-fastest in One-Day Internationals.
- India extended the record for most wins by a team against a single opposition in ODIs with its 98th win over Sri Lanka.
- Rohit Sharma became the third Indian captain to win two ODI Asia Cup titles, level with MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin.
- Sri Lanka faced the second-lowest number of overs in an ODI when batting first and getting all out (15.2 overs).
