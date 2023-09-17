IND vs SL: Sri Lanka 50 all out, records lowest Asia Cup total in final

Sri Lanka was bundled out for its second-lowest ODI total ever by India during the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

A sensational Mohammed Siraj spell knocked the stuffing out of Dasun Shanaka’s side which opted to bat first after winning the toss. Sri Lanka folded for 50 in just 15.2 overs.

The total was the lowest ever in men’s Asia Cup ODIs, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh (87 all out v Pakistan in 2000).

Sri Lanka’s lowest momentum in the 50-over format came in 2012 when it was rolled over for just 43 in 20.1 overs, resulting a 258-run defeat.