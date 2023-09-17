MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka 50 all out, records lowest Asia Cup total in final

Sri Lanka was bundled out for the lowest-total in ODI cricket, bundling out for just 50 in 15.2 overs against India in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Siraj (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva.
India’s Mohammed Siraj (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Siraj (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka was bundled out for its second-lowest ODI total ever by India during the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

A sensational Mohammed Siraj spell knocked the stuffing out of Dasun Shanaka’s side which opted to bat first after winning the toss. Sri Lanka folded for 50 in just 15.2 overs.

ALSO READ
Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final

The total was the lowest ever in men’s Asia Cup ODIs, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh (87 all out v Pakistan in 2000).

ALSO READ
Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka’s lowest momentum in the 50-over format came in 2012 when it was rolled over for just 43 in 20.1 overs, resulting a 258-run defeat.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Sri Lanka /

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Mohammed Siraj

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup final: SL 49/8 (14 overs); Streaming info; When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: Sri Lanka 50 all out, records lowest Asia Cup total in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50 all out in 15.2 overs; Mohammed Siraj picks six; Hardik gets three
    Team Sportstar
  5. Highly-rated Rudrankksh Patil keen to add Asian Games medal to his tally
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs SL: Sri Lanka 50 all out, records lowest Asia Cup total in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Cricket, Asian Cricket Council announces rewards for ground staff
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup final: SL 49/8 (14 overs); Streaming info; When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: Sri Lanka 50 all out, records lowest Asia Cup total in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50 all out in 15.2 overs; Mohammed Siraj picks six; Hardik gets three
    Team Sportstar
  5. Highly-rated Rudrankksh Patil keen to add Asian Games medal to his tally
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment