Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final

Zimbabwe holds the current record of the lowest score ever recorded in the One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 16:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka recorded its second lowest total against India in the Asia Cup 2023.
Sri Lanka recorded its second lowest total against India in the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Sri Lanka recorded its second lowest total against India in the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka recorded its second lowest score in ODI cricket after India bowled it out for 50 during the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo.

Zimbabwe holds the current record of the lowest score ever recorded in the One-Day International (ODI) cricket when it got bowled out for 35 against Sri Lanka in 2004.

Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj second with six-wicket haul in Asia Cup final

LIVE BLOG: Follow all the live scores and updates from the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final at Colombo

Here are the top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket:

1) Zimbabwe - 35 in 18 overs against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

2) USA - 35 in 12 overs against Nepal at Kirtipur in 2020.

3) Canada - 36 in 18.4 overs against Sri Lanka at Paarl in 2003.

4) Zimbabwe - 38 in 15.4 overs against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2001.

5) Sri Lanka - 43 in 20.1 overs against South Africa at Paarl in 2012.

6) Pakistan - 43 in 19.5 overs against West Indies at Cape Town in 1993.

IND vs SL: Siraj becomes first Indian to bag four wickets in one over, equals fastest ODI five-wicket haul

7) Zimbabwe - 44 in 24.5 overs against Bangladesh at Chattogram in 2009.

8) Canada - 45 in 40.3 overs against England at Manchester in 1979.

9) Namibia - 45 in 14 overs against Australia at Potchefstroom in 2003.

10) Sri Lanka - 50 - in 15.2 overs against India at Colombo in 2023.

