Best ODI bowling figures: Siraj 6/21 in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka takes him to no. 31 in all-time list

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj rgistered his name in record books by picking six wickets against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The 29-year-old recorded extraordinary bowling figures of 7-1-21-6 to help India bundle out Sri Lanka on just 50.

His six for 21 puts him fourth in the list of best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs. He became the 11th Indian to record a six-wicket haul in this format.

His 6-fer ranks him 31st in the all-time list of best bowling figures in One-Day Internationals.

Here is a look at the best bowling figures in ODIs.