I did not chase wickets, says Siraj after record 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Mohammed Siraj said that he ‘did not chase wickets’ during his 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday.

“Last time also I took four wickets against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram but could not take five then. But I realised you only get what is written for you. I just tried to execute on my line and length and that worked,” said Siraj.

Siraj orchestrated a Sri Lankan collapse by picking four wickets in an over, becoming fourth bowler to achieve the feat. The pacer got rid of Pathum Nissanka, Sadira Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhanajaya de Silva.

“To be honest, when I started playing white ball cricket I just wanted to go for swing but that did not happen too often. Today, I got swing and got the batters to edge and mistime their shots,” Siraj added.

Siraj also picked the wickets of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis to ensure that there was no scope of a recovery and the innings ended at a paltry total of 50 in 15.2 overs.

“This wicket was such that you do not chase dismissals. Just hit the right length and you get the wickets,” Siraj said during the innings break.

Siraj’s effort of 6/21 during the final was the fourth-best spell by an Indian in One-Day Internationals. His five-wicket haul was the joint-fastest along with Chaminda Vaas.