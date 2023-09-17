MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I did not chase wickets, says Siraj after record 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Siraj orchestrated a Sri Lankan collapse by picking four wickets in an over, becoming fourth bowler to achieve the feat.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 17:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis during the Asia Cup Final.
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis during the Asia Cup Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Kusal Mendis during the Asia Cup Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Siraj said that he ‘did not chase wickets’ during his 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday.

“Last time also I took four wickets against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram but could not take five then. But I realised you only get what is written for you. I just tried to execute on my line and length and that worked,” said Siraj.

LIVE | INDIA VS SRI LANKA ASIA CUP 2023 FINAL

Siraj orchestrated a Sri Lankan collapse by picking four wickets in an over, becoming fourth bowler to achieve the feat. The pacer got rid of Pathum Nissanka, Sadira Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhanajaya de Silva.

“To be honest, when I started playing white ball cricket I just wanted to go for swing but that did not happen too often. Today, I got swing and got the batters to edge and mistime their shots,” Siraj added.

READ | Lowest totals in Men’s ODIs

Siraj also picked the wickets of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis to ensure that there was no scope of a recovery and the innings ended at a paltry total of 50 in 15.2 overs.

“This wicket was such that you do not chase dismissals. Just hit the right length and you get the wickets,” Siraj said during the innings break.

Siraj’s effort of 6/21 during the final was the fourth-best spell by an Indian in One-Day Internationals. His five-wicket haul was the joint-fastest along with Chaminda Vaas.

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Mohammed Siraj

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I did not chase wickets, says Siraj after record 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Best ODI bowling figures: Siraj 6/21 in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka takes him to no. 31 in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50/10; Mohammed Siraj picks six; Kishan, Shubman open for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Best ODI bowling figures: Siraj 6/21 in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka takes him to no. 31 in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
  2. I did not chase wickets, says Siraj after record 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: Sri Lanka 50 all out, records lowest Asia Cup total in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top 10 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Sri Lanka records 10th-worst score in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Best ODI bowling figures for India: Siraj fourth with 6/21 in Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I did not chase wickets, says Siraj after record 6/21 spell against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Best ODI bowling figures: Siraj 6/21 in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka takes him to no. 31 in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50/10; Mohammed Siraj picks six; Kishan, Shubman open for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Igor Stimac: No training session before China game, we will give tactical preparation on flight
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 7
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment