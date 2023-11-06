MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka sacks board, appoints interim committee

Sri Lanka has dismissed the board of its cricket governing body and replaced it with an interim committee, the ministry of sport said on Monday, after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 10:08 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The interim committee will be chaired by World Cup winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga (in pic).
The interim committee will be chaired by World Cup winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga (in pic). | Photo Credit: SRIDHARAN N/ THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

The interim committee will be chaired by World Cup winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga (in pic). | Photo Credit: SRIDHARAN N/ THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Sri Lanka has dismissed the board of its cricket governing body and replaced it with an interim committee, the ministry of sport said on Monday, after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka has won only two of its seven World Cup matches, all but crashing out of the semifinal race, with the board coming under heavy criticism from angry fans after Thursday’s 302-run loss to hosts India.

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe called the governing body, Sri Lanka Cricket, “traitorous and corrupt” in a Friday statement, saying board members should resign.

The secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mohan de Silva, the second-highest official on the board, stepped down on Saturday as fans protested in front of its headquarters.

The minister sacked remaining board members on Monday, replacing them with an interim committee chaired by World Cup winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga, his ministry said in a statement.

Ranatunga will be joined by two retired Supreme Court judges in the seven-member committee.

Seventh-placed Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in their penultimate group stage match on Monday.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Sri Lanka Cricket /

Sri Lanka Cricket Board /

Arjuna Ranatunga /

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka sacks board, appoints interim committee
    Reuters
  2. Sao Paulo GP organisers admit to safety failures
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Arsenal edges Man City; Bristol bags first win
    Reuters
  5. Serie A roundup: Lukaku loses perfect penalty record but scores late to help Roma beat Lecce 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka sacks board, appoints interim committee
    Reuters
  2. SMAT 2023: T. Ravi Teja, the Hyderabad all-rounder impressing in the domestic circuit, with dreams of playing for India
    V.S. Aravind
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023, Punjab vs Baroda: Live Streaming info, Match timings, Squads - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Final: Punjab faces consistent Baroda in hunt for SMAT title
    Sahil Mathur
  5. On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka sacks board, appoints interim committee
    Reuters
  2. Sao Paulo GP organisers admit to safety failures
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Arsenal edges Man City; Bristol bags first win
    Reuters
  5. Serie A roundup: Lukaku loses perfect penalty record but scores late to help Roma beat Lecce 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment