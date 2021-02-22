Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Windies tour Kumar, 24, is likely to miss the limited-overs leg of the tour, which begins on March 3. Reuters 22 February, 2021 14:59 IST Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara - Getty Images Reuters 22 February, 2021 14:59 IST Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of the West Indies, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Monday.Kumar, 24, is likely to miss the limited-overs leg of the tour, which begins on March 3."Following PCR Tests carried out on the squad...Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19. He was detected during PCR Tests carried out yesterday," the SLC said in a statement. Following PCR Tests carried out on the squad nominated to take part in the ‘White Ball’ segment of the Tour of West Indies, Lahiru Kumara has tested Positive for Covid-19.READ: https://t.co/2JBIA6tBBf #SLC #LKA— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 22, 2021 "Immediately upon identification, Lahiru Kumara has been directed to follow the Government's health protocol. Sri Lanka cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated health protocols."Sri Lanka is due to play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals plus two tests - all behind closed doors in Antigua. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.