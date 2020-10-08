Cricket Cricket Lanka Premier League draft postponed after virus outbreak The Lanka Premier League draft has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 08 October, 2020 21:30 IST The league has already been rescheduled twice and is likely to begin on November 21. - Twitter Team Sportstar Mumbai 08 October, 2020 21:30 IST The Lanka Premier League draft has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.“The Player Draft will not go ahead as planned, owing to the current health situation,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. The event has been rescheduled to October 19, and SLC would “closely monitor the health situation” over the next few days.READ: Inaugural Lanka Premier League postponedThe league has already been rescheduled twice and is likely to begin on November 21. Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan will be part of the drafts. However, with more than 1,000 workers at a Colombo factory testing positive, the government has locked down some regions and banned public gatherings. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos