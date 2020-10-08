Lanka Premier League draft postponed after virus outbreak

The Lanka Premier League draft has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

“The Player Draft will not go ahead as planned, owing to the current health situation,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. The event has been rescheduled to October 19, and SLC would “closely monitor the health situation” over the next few days.

The league has already been rescheduled twice and is likely to begin on November 21.

Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan will be part of the drafts. However, with more than 1,000 workers at a Colombo factory testing positive, the government has locked down some regions and banned public gatherings.