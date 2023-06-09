Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka drops Mathews from World Cup qualifiers; Pathirana named in 15-member squad

The 36-year-old Mathews scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets at Hambantota in the first game of a three-match series.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 15:33 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s cricket team in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s cricket team in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka’s cricket team in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka cricket board on Friday named a 15-member squad for its World Cup qualifying matches in Zimbabwe, leaving out former skipper Angelo Mathews.

ALSO READ
Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users

The 36-year-old Mathews scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets at Hambantota in the first game of a three-match series.

The right-handed batter was dropped from the subsequent games, both won by the hosts.

However, the young exciting talent in Matheesha Pathirana found himself in the 15-member squad.

Pathirana took 19 wickets in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), helping Chennai Super Kings to the title.

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting

And the slingy 20-year-old quick has been included in the travelling squad after making his ODI debut just this month against Afghanistan.

Pathirana’s style of bowling has seen comparisons drawn with the legendary Lasith Malinga, and he will be part of a Sri Lankan squad who are the favourites to take one of two qualification places from the tournament.

Pathirana isn’t the only newbie in Sri Lanka’s squad, with 29-year-old Dushan Hemantha also selected after making just one ODI appearance in his career – a week ago against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka’s first qualifying match for the 2023 ODI World Cup is on June 19 against the United Arab Emirates at Bulawayo, followed by matches against Oman, Ireland and Scotland.

Sri Lanka Squad:
Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cricket Board /

Angelo Mathews /

Afghanistan /

Indian Premier League /

ODI World Cup /

World Cup Qualifiers /

IPL /

Matheesha Pathirana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka drops Mathews from World Cup qualifiers; Pathirana named in 15-member squad
    AFP
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: IND 173/6 (43 overs); Rahane, Shardul aim to avoid follow-on; Boland removes Bharat
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Ranking: No change at the top, Bhutan on the up
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses its only ATP 250 after 27 editions since 1996
    PTI
  5. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sri Lanka drops Mathews from World Cup qualifiers; Pathirana named in 15-member squad
    AFP
  2. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: IND 173/6 (43 overs); Rahane, Shardul aim to avoid follow-on; Boland removes Bharat
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting
    PTI
  5. WTC Final: On day two, we planned to bowl only bouncers to Head, says Siraj
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sri Lanka drops Mathews from World Cup qualifiers; Pathirana named in 15-member squad
    AFP
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: IND 173/6 (43 overs); Rahane, Shardul aim to avoid follow-on; Boland removes Bharat
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Ranking: No change at the top, Bhutan on the up
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses its only ATP 250 after 27 editions since 1996
    PTI
  5. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment