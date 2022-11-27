Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan second ODI abandoned due to rain

Afghanistan, which won the opener convincingly, failed to capitalise on a good start and got bowled out for 228 in 48.2 overs after it elected to bat first in Pallekele.

KANDY 27 November, 2022 21:33 IST
Sri Lanka reached 10 for no loss in 2.4 overs, chasing 229, before rain interrupted play for good.

Sri Lanka reached 10 for no loss in 2.4 overs, chasing 229, before rain interrupted play for good.

Rain forced the second One-Day International between host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to be abandoned with the tourist leading the three-match series 1-0 on Sunday.

Sri Lanka reached 10 for no loss in 2.4 overs before rain interrupted play for good.

The final match is on Wednesday at the same venue with Sri Lanka needing crucial Super League points for direct qualification into next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Fast bowler Kasun Rajitha stood out for the host with figures of three for 31 to restrict Afghanistan after it reached 135 for one following a second-wicket 113-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Rahmat Shah (58).

The Afghans slipped to 165 for five in the space of nine overs before Mohammad Nabi boosted the total with his 34-ball 41, which included two fours and two sixes.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.

