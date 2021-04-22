Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Pallekele: Haque century takes Bangladesh past 400, Shanto misses double ton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Day 1 Report

SL vs BAN, 1st Test: Shanto ton lifts Bangladesh to 302/2 at stumps

Bangladesh batsman Najmul Shanto posted his first Test hundred on Wednesday and helped his team reach 302-2 at stumps on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

RCB vs RR Team Prediction IPL 2021 Playing XI Live Updates: When and where to watch today's IPL match Royal Challengers vs Royals at 7:30 PM IST

Shanto finished the day unbeaten at 126 after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at Pallekele International Stadium.

Shanto and captain Mominul Haque (64) put on an unbroken 150-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shanto, who came into the game under pressure after a string of low scores in the home series against the West Indies, was dropped on 28 by Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella. He made the most of the reprieve by batting through the day after coming into the match in the third over. During his six-hour knock, Shanto faced 288 deliveries and hit 14 fours and one six.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain