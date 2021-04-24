Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4, live score: Karunaratne, De Silva build for SL

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Day Three report

Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka to 229-3 in its first innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test, still 312 runs behind Bangladesh's mammoth 541 for 7.

There was little threat from Bangladesh seamers when the Sri Lankans started their reply but the two spinners — Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan — were rewarded for some tight bowling on Friday.

Karunaratne is Sri Lanka's best player of spin bowling and the captain countered the threat well, but his team needs at least two more big partnerships. Karunaratne batted for more than five hours for his 85 not out as play was extended on day three to catch up for time lost due to bad light on Thursday.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain