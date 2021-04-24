IPL 2021 Match 18: RR vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the inaugural season's winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 18 of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (23 MATCHES - RR 10 | KKR 12 | NR 1)

Kolkata has faced off against Rajasthan 23 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 12-10 win-loss advantage in the process, while one game was washed out. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders have dominated the Royals, winning four times. KKR won both the games against RR last season.

During match 12 of IPL 2020 in Dubai, crucial contributions from Shubman Gill (47 off 34), Eoin Morgan (34* off 23), Shivam Mavi (2/20) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/25) overpowered Jofra Archer's 2/18 and Tom Curran's unbeaten 36-ball 54 as Kolkata (174/6) defeated Rajasthan (137/9) by 37 runs.

During the reverse fixture at the same stadium, Eoin Morgan's unbeaten knock of 68 from 35 balls helped KKR post 191/7 in its alloted 20 overs. Pat Cummins' figures of 4/34 and economical spells from the other Kolkata bowlers guided the team to a massive 60-run win. A match haul of 3/25 and a 27-ball 31 from Rahul Tewatia had gone in vain for RR.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Ajinkya Rahane RR: 2011-15 and 2018-19 338 2. Shane Watson RR: 2008-15 304 3. Gautam Gambhir KKR: 2011-17 255 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR: 2012-Present 10 2. Siddharth Trivedi RR: 2008-13 9 3. Shakib Al Hasan KKR: 2011-17, 2021-Present 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)