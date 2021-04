IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Toss Today Match: Will coin favour Samson's Rajasthan Royals or Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders?

KKR V MI - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 49 runs

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 7 wickets

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 37 runs

DC V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 18 runs

KKR V CSK - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 10 runs

KKR V KXIP - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 2 runs

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 82 runs

MI V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 8 wickets

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY Super Over

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

KKR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 59 runs

KXIP V KKR - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

CSK V KKR - CSK WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 6 wickets

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 60 runs