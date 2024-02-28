MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka picks suspended Wanindu Hasaranga for Bangladesh tour

Officials said Hasaranga would not be included for the first two games in the three-match tournament, in line with his International Cricket Council ban last week.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 19:43 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Najibullah Zadran (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Najibullah Zadran (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP
infoIcon

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Najibullah Zadran (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP

Sri Lanka’s cricket board Wednesday named a 17-man T20 squad headed by suspended skipper Wanindu Hasaranga for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Officials said 26-year-old would not be included for the first two games in the three-match tournament, in line with his International Cricket Council ban last week.

Hasaranga, a leg-break bowler, was penalised for abusing an umpire during a T20 match Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.

He remonstrated with on-field umpire Lyndon Hannibal after the match, for his decision not to call a no-ball on a high delivery to Kamindu Mendis in the final over, with Sri Lanka needing 11 from three balls.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan dropped from BCCI annual contracts list

The first T20 match will be played on March 4.

Sri Lanka will also play three one-day internationals and two Tests during its tour of Bangladesh, which will end on April 3.

Sri Lanka’s T20 squad
Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay

Related Topics

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Sri Lanka /

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh cricket

