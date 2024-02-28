Sri Lanka picks suspended Wanindu Hasaranga for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka’s cricket board Wednesday named a 17-man T20 squad headed by suspended skipper Wanindu Hasaranga for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.
Officials said 26-year-old would not be included for the first two games in the three-match tournament, in line with his International Cricket Council ban last week.
Hasaranga, a leg-break bowler, was penalised for abusing an umpire during a T20 match Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.
He remonstrated with on-field umpire Lyndon Hannibal after the match, for his decision not to call a no-ball on a high delivery to Kamindu Mendis in the final over, with Sri Lanka needing 11 from three balls.
ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan dropped from BCCI annual contracts list
The first T20 match will be played on March 4.
Sri Lanka will also play three one-day internationals and two Tests during its tour of Bangladesh, which will end on April 3.
Sri Lanka’s T20 squad
