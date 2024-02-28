Sri Lanka picks suspended Wanindu Hasaranga for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka’s cricket board Wednesday named a 17-man T20 squad headed by suspended skipper Wanindu Hasaranga for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Officials said 26-year-old would not be included for the first two games in the three-match tournament, in line with his International Cricket Council ban last week.

Hasaranga, a leg-break bowler, was penalised for abusing an umpire during a T20 match Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan.

He remonstrated with on-field umpire Lyndon Hannibal after the match, for his decision not to call a no-ball on a high delivery to Kamindu Mendis in the final over, with Sri Lanka needing 11 from three balls.

The first T20 match will be played on March 4.

Sri Lanka will also play three one-day internationals and two Tests during its tour of Bangladesh, which will end on April 3.