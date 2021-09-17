Sridharan Sharath named BCCI junior selection committee chairman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Junior National Selection Committee.

Former Tamil Nadu captain Sridharan Sharath has been apppointed chairman. The first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu, Sridharan in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with an average of 51.17. He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

The committee is as follows:

1. Sharath Sridharan (South Zone) - Chairman

2. Pathik Patel (West Zone)

3. Ranadeb Bose (East Zone)

4. Kishan Mohan (North Zone)

5. Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone)