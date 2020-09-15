Cricket Cricket ENG vs AUS: Smith on track to return for Australia after head knock Steve Smith missed the first two matches of the ODI series after getting hit on the head from a throwdown by a member of the coaching staff in practice. PTI MANCHESTER 15 September, 2020 15:25 IST Steve Smith was a late withdrawal for the first ODI and also missed the second game. - REUTERS PTI MANCHESTER 15 September, 2020 15:25 IST Steve Smith will bat in the nets on Tuesday and is “definitely tracking in the right direction” to play in the deciding one-day cricket international against England, Australia coach Justin Langer said.Australia’s star batsman, missed the first two matches of the ODI series after getting hit on the head from a throwdown by a member of the coaching staff in practice.Smith was back running on Monday and has “ticked every box” so far in his recovery, Langer said.Provided he gets through an eve-of-match net session, Smith seems primed to return for the Australians at Old Trafford on Wednesday.“Fingers crossed,” Langer said.“We have been going through all the concussion protocols and he is definitely tracking in the direction. Hopefully he will be alright for tomorrow.“If he doesn’t come up again, we will keep his — like all of our players’ — health in mind.”The series is tied at 1-1. It is Australia’s last match on its limited-overs tour of England. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos