Ashes 2023: Steve Smith becomes second fastest batter to reach 9,000 Test runs

Steve Smith became the second fastest to reach the 9,000 Test runs mark during the Ashes second Test against England at the Lords stadium in London on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1

The 34-year-old reached the feat in 174 innings, next only to Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara who did it in 172 innings. However, Smith is the fastest in terms of matches taken to reach the achievement - 99.

Smith has scored 37 half centuries and 31 tons at an average of 56.61.

Smith is currently unbeaten at 37 in 55 balls as Australia is in a commanding positon, scoring 181 for the loss of just two wickets, after being forced to bat first.

Australia pulled off an unlikely win in the first Test, with catain Pat Cummins scoring an unbeaten 73-ball 44 to see his team through on the final day as the Aussies beat England by two wickets.