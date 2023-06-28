MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith becomes second fastest batter to reach 9,000 Test runs

The 34-year-old became the second fastest batter to reach the feat, reaching the mark in his 174th innings, next only to Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara who did it in 172 innings.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 20:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Steven Smith in action.
Australia’s Steven Smith in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Australia’s Steven Smith in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Steve Smith became the second fastest to reach the 9,000 Test runs mark during the Ashes second Test against England at the Lords stadium in London on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1

The 34-year-old reached the feat in 174 innings, next only to Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara who did it in 172 innings. However, Smith is the fastest in terms of matches taken to reach the achievement - 99.

Smith has scored 37 half centuries and 31 tons at an average of 56.61.

Smith is currently unbeaten at 37 in 55 balls as Australia is in a commanding positon, scoring 181 for the loss of just two wickets, after being forced to bat first.

Australia pulled off an unlikely win in the first Test, with catain Pat Cummins scoring an unbeaten 73-ball 44 to see his team through on the final day as the Aussies beat England by two wickets.

Fastest to 9,000 Test runs
Kumar Sangakkara - 172 innings
Steve Smith 174 innings
Rahul Dravid - 176 innings
Brian Lara - 177 innings
Ricky Ponting - 177 innings

