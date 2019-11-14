Cricket Cricket WATCH: Steve Smith picks up bizarre wicket in Sheffield Shield Australia's Steve Smith has the knack of making things happen with the bat, and as Western Australia batsman Josh Inglis found out, sometimes with the ball as well. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 16:34 IST Smith bowled six overs including two maidens. (File Image) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 16:34 IST Australia's Steve Smith has the knack of making things happen with the bat, and as Western Australia batsman Josh Inglis found out, sometimes with the ball as well. In the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Smith bagged his first wicket in the New South Wales vs Western Australia match on Thursday. New South Wales skipper Peter Nevill introduced Smith into the attack, who bowled a full-pitched delivery on the off-side coming round the wicket. Steve Smith has a wicket... in bizarre (and lucky) circumstances! Watch #NSWvWA: https://t.co/bT2LWJka8G pic.twitter.com/d0PKdLMsHo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 14, 2019 The wicketkeeper-batsman went for a drive, but hit the silly mid-off fielder, with short-leg fielder Nick Larkin catching the ball comfortably on the rebound. Smith bowled six overs including two maidens. Chasing a target of 352 in the fourth innings, Western Australia were bundled out for 128. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.