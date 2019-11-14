WATCH: Steve Smith picks up bizarre wicket in Sheffield Shield

Australia's Steve Smith has the knack of making things happen with the bat, and as Western Australia batsman Josh Inglis found out, sometimes with the ball as well.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Smith bagged his first wicket in the New South Wales vs Western Australia match on Thursday. New South Wales skipper Peter Nevill introduced Smith into the attack, who bowled a full-pitched delivery on the off-side coming round the wicket.

The wicketkeeper-batsman went for a drive, but hit the silly mid-off fielder, with short-leg fielder Nick Larkin catching the ball comfortably on the rebound. Smith bowled six overs including two maidens. Chasing a target of 352 in the fourth innings, Western Australia were bundled out for 128.