Cricket Cricket Steyn, Roy highlight 28-player Platinum Pool for PSL 2020 draft Four venues - Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi - have been nominated to cover PSL 2020. The UAE remains as a back-up option. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 15:01 IST South Africa pacer Dale Steyn highlights the 28-player Platinum Pool ahead of the 2019 draft of the Pakistan Super League. - AFP Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 15:01 IST South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and England batsman Jason Roy highlight the 28-player Platinum Pool ahead of the 2019 draft of the Pakistan Super League. Other players include Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, and Liam Plunkett and former South African players Hashim Amla and JP Duminy. AB de Villiers, who featured for the Lahore Qalandars last season, will not be taking part this year because of workload concerns.Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Nepal have one player each. Each PSL franchise has the option of retaining up to eight players from its previous line—up. Every team can comprise three players in the platinum category, two in the diamond and gold category, five in silver, and two emerging players.Over the past few years, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has used the PSL to restore international cricket back home. In 2017, Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore hosted the tournament's final. Four venues - Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi - have been nominated to cover the entire tournament in 2020. The UAE remains as a back-up option.Foreign Players in Platinum PoolAustralia: Chris Lynn, Dan Christian, Ben CuttingEngland: Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Harry GurneySouth Africa: Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Imran TahirWest Indies: Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Kieron PollardAfghanistan: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mohammad NabiSri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Thisara PereraNew Zealand: Colin MunroNepal: Sandeep Lamichhane