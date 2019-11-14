Steyn, Roy highlight 28-player Platinum Pool for PSL 2020 draft

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and England batsman Jason Roy highlight the 28-player Platinum Pool ahead of the 2019 draft of the Pakistan Super League.

Other players include Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, and Liam Plunkett and former South African players Hashim Amla and JP Duminy. AB de Villiers, who featured for the Lahore Qalandars last season, will not be taking part this year because of workload concerns.

Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Nepal have one player each. Each PSL franchise has the option of retaining up to eight players from its previous line—up. Every team can comprise three players in the platinum category, two in the diamond and gold category, five in silver, and two emerging players.

Over the past few years, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has used the PSL to restore international cricket back home. In 2017, Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore hosted the tournament’s final.

Four venues - Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi - have been nominated to cover the entire tournament in 2020. The UAE remains as a back-up option.