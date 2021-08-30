Stuart Binny retires from all forms of cricket

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday.

The 37-year-old played six Tests, 14 ODIs, and 3 T20Is. He also represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-hander played First Class cricket for Karnataka and later for Nagaland, scoring 4796 runs and picking 148 wickets in 95 matches.

READ: RCB's Washington Sundar to miss UAE leg of IPL 2021

Binny's bowling figures of 6-4 against Bangladesh in 2014 are the best for an Indian in ODIs.

"It has given me tremendous joy to have represented my country at the highest international level," Binny, son of 1983 World Cup-winning allrounder Roger Binny, said in a statement. "I would like to acknowledge the huge role the BCCI has played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.

"I am grateful to the coaches who encouraged me, to the selectors who put their faith in me. To my captains who entrusted me. None of this would have been possible without my family, I stepped out on the field every day thinking of them.

"Cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything. I thank you all for your continued support in my next innings".