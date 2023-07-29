Stuart Broad to retire from cricket after Ashes 2023

England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from cricket. He will call it quits from the game after the ongoing Ashes series.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have,” Broad told Sky Sports after Stumps on day three.

BREAKING 🚨: Stuart Broad announces he will retire from cricket after the Ashes ends. pic.twitter.com/dNv8EZ0qnC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

Broad announced the decision at the end of the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval on Saturday. He had reached the milestone of taking 600 Test wickets during the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester earlier this month.

The 37-year-old has played 167 Test matches, picking 602 wickets. He has also featured in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is.