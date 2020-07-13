Cricket Cricket Broad given no guarantee of a recall for second Test England cricket coach Chris Silverwood refused to give any guarantees that Stuart Broad will be recalled for the second Test against the West Indies. AP Southampton 13 July, 2020 18:54 IST Stuart Broad was left out of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton. - Getty Images AP Southampton 13 July, 2020 18:54 IST England cricket coach Chris Silverwood refused to give any guarantees that Stuart Broad will be recalled for the second Test against the West Indies, saying Monday selection was still up for grabs.Broad was dropped for the first Test of the series, which England lost in Southampton on Sunday, and gave an interview during the match in which he said he was “frustrated, angry and gutted.” Gough: Buttler has two Test matches to save his career The second Test starts in Manchester on Thursday and England could decide to shake up its pace attack to bring in Broad, who sits second on the country’s all-time wickets list in Tests on 485.Silverwood was non-committal, though.When asked whether Broad is in line to play, Silverwood said: “Nothing is a given in this team, as we have seen, and people will be playing for their spots. Everything will be considered.” England went with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and James Anderson as its pace bowlers in Southampton.Wood only picked up two wickets across the two innings, perhaps making him the fall guy if Broad is to return. Alternatively, England may choose to rest Anderson, who was injury-hit last year and might not be risked to play three back-to-back Test matches.The third Test starts July 24. Stokes: I don't regret leaving Stuart Broad out “We have one or two stiff bodies, as you can imagine,” Silverwood said. “I have been down to see the guys already but they all seem to have come through well.“I mean, we will probably know more after training tomorrow. We will put them through their paces and see where they are at.” England’s players will be tested for COVID-19 before making their way up from Southampton to Manchester on Monday.England captain Joe Root, who missed the first Test following the birth of his second child, will link up with the squad in Manchester and will play in the second match. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos